WILKES-BARRE — Teri Ooms, executive director at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, said infrastructure is the basis of our daily lives.

“Infrastructure supports our work and home lives and is more of necessity to daily activity than many things we perceive to be the basis.,” Ooms said. “The Institute has compiled some metrics on infrastructure, but our metrics don’t encompass all elements of infrastructure. For example, agriculture is a huge component and also relies on other infrastructure — water systems — to succeed. Nonetheless we do evaluate roads, other forms of transportation, energy, and broadband.”

Ooms said understanding the public’s means of transportation reveals insight into a region’s environmental impact, as well as the impact of its employment dynamics. Similar to those in the rest of the state, a significant majority of workers in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties commute to work by driving alone. She said the proportion of commuters using alternative forms of transportation has fluctuated a bit, but does not appear much different in 2019 than it was in 2000, though average commute times have trended gradually higher.

According to The Institute’s 2021 Indicators Report, the number of motor vehicle registrations is an indicator of traffic trends. More vehicles registered typically means more vehicle miles traveled, which can result in traffic congestion. Vehicle registrations can also indicate economic activity.

Lackawanna County has generally experienced an increase in registered cars compared with 2000. Luzerne County has experienced little sustained growth in passenger car registrations, with a one percent overall decline from 2000 to 2020. Registrations for large trucks, however, have grown significantly in both counties and statewide.

The estimated share of households with no vehicles available has fluctuated in both counties, averaging just over 10 percent throughout the past several years — lower than the statewide rate. In the most recent data, the total number and percent of zero-vehicle households fell in Luzerne County, while Lackawanna County saw its share increase to 11.2 percent, the highest in recent years and above the statewide rate. Across the region, more than 23,000 households do not have a vehicle.

Increasing trends in traffic volume were observed prior to the pandemic. On Interstate 81 in Luzerne County, traffic counts have grown by about five percent in the past five years. Similarly, daily vehicle miles traveled on major highways in the region grew by about one percent between 2018 and 2019.

Furthermore, daily vehicle miles traveled per linear mile of highway were higher in Luzerne County than statewide. Data for 2020 will almost certainly show a significant drop in highway traffic due to the effects of COVID-19. In 2019, the total number of airport passengers and number of departures grew to the highest levels in recent years, before dropping precipitously in 2020 due to travel restrictions. The volume of freight and mail reported through Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport also fell significantly.

“Our region does not value public transportation like larger cities,” Ooms said. “Public transportation is the lifeline in New York, Philadelphia and other communities. As a result, our system is not robust enough to meet the demand that needs it because we aren’t supporting it financially or with ridership. Northeast PA has a poor image of public transportation that is not shared among other cities. If we are able to change that image, we can develop a stronger system to meet most commuters’ needs.”

Ooms said this would reduce the cost of road repairs because there is less traffic and congestion, improve parking access and air, and build a system to help the many in the region with vehicles or other means to hold down consistent employment.

“Yes, limited public transit does impact the ability for many people to maintain employment,: Ooms said. “Given the workforce challenges across the country, a strong public transit system becomes an economic development tool. “

In 2020, there were notable declines in the cost of heating oil and propane, and a smaller drop in the cost of electricity coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost of natural gas increased in 2020, but it continued to have the lowest cost per million BTU of all energy sources analyzed and has remained the most-used home heating fuel over the past decade. The use of fuel oil has declined since 2000, in favor of electricity and natural gas.

Broadband access remained critical to each county’s economic growth, as it is essential for economic development. Technology gaps were particularly meaningful in 2020, with more workers utilizing the internet for remote work and many students attending school virtually.

Widespread access to the newest and most essential technologies makes any location a more attractive place to locate a business in addition to its importance in education, health care, and access to social services. Increased social distancing during this year’s COVID-19 global pandemic further underscores the need for equitable access to the internet.

The two-county region enjoys nearly universal access to wireless technology and other broadband services, but it is not always affordable. Household-level internet usage has also increased quickly, reaching 84 and 87 percent of households in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties respectively in 2019.

Increasing availability of internet at home has been particularly rapid among lower-income households, though these households still lag behind overall rates of access. Smartphone adoption is widespread as well, reaching about four-fifths of households.

“The new federal infrastructure bill demonstrates the value of broadband, not just as an economic development tool, but also to promote equity,” Ooms said. “Individuals in rural areas without adequate broadband suffered with completing school work and professional work during the pandemic. This funding lays the foundation. Now it is up to the Commonwealth to reevaluate broadband legislation in PA to ensure there is equity in service, speed, and cost and parity among providers.”