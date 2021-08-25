🔊 Listen to this

Pat Kernan is here with a look ahead to what we’re working on for Thursday’s edition: Geisinger announced that they requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, Mark Guydish is taking a tour of Wilkes-Barre Area’s new high school the day before ribbon cutting and public unveiling, so look for photos from that. And in the Test Kitchen we’ll have a white bean pasta recipe that you’ll want to try at home.