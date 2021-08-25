🔊 Listen to this

Robert Fiume is tentatively expected to start overseeing the Luzerne County Transportation Authority in mid-October and will receive $115,000 annually in the new executive director position.

Fiume said he asked the authority for a delayed start so he can offer his current employer — the County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) — assistance with its transition seeking a new executive director.

A Hazle Township resident, Fiume said Wednesday he is looking forward to working with the LCTA board and staff to improve its transit system in his home county. The authority provides public bus and van service.

The LCTA decided earlier this year to proceed with selecting its executive director and other personnel decisions that had been on hold after Lackawanna County declined to participating in a study on consolidating management of the two county public transportation entities.

Luzerne County officials had pursued a management merger, arguing it would improve service and reduce costs.

In its search for a new executive director, the LCTA board chose to rely on authority consultant Toby L. Fauver to perform the screening and make a recommendation, said authority board Chairman Charles Sciandra.

Sciandra said this approach made the process more independent and shielded from accusations of political intervention.

Fauver handled the national advertising and worked with a prior associate to develop a screening process and interview and rank all applicants.

Four applied — three from Pennsylvania and one from another state, Sciandra said.

The consultant concluded Fiume scored “head and shoulders” above the others and recommended his appointment, Sciandra said.

With one member absent, the authority’s remaining eight members met Tuesday and unanimously approved the hiring of Fiume, he said.

Lee Horton, previously operations director, has served as interim executive director since September 2019, when the authority board terminated Norm Gavlick.

The board also voted Tuesday to promote Horton as assistant executive director at an annual compensation of approximately $95,000, Sciandra said.

Horton has worked at the authority for a decade and previously held a management position at Diamond Manufacturing and is a military veteran.

“The strength of our organization is going to go through the ceiling. We’re excited about it,” Sciandra said of the personnel actions.

With a new management team in place, the authority will focus on updating a strategic plan, filling vacant positions and construction a new state-of-the-art transportation center at the 12-acre former Murray complex site on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, Sciandra said.

The next step in that project will be seeking bids, and construction is expected to take about two years, he said.

While at COLTS, Fiume oversaw the development and construction of a new intermodal center and improved service to businesses and residents of Lackawanna County, a release said.

Fiume has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has completed numerous state and national transit training programs. he is the current chairperson of the Luzerne-Lackawanna Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“I’m happy with the accomplishments made at COLTS through my tenure,” Fiume said of the entity managed by a five-member board appointed by Lackawanna County Commissioners.

Although he will now be devoted to Luzerne County’s transportation system, Fiume said he will still work with COLTS on continuing initiatives for seamless routes and fare systems that benefit riders in both counties.