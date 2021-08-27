🔊 Listen to this

Following are statements released by members of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation regarding Thursday’s deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan.

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic

“My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the servicemembers, civilians and families affected by this horrific act of violence, and I condemn those responsible in the strongest possible terms. Right now, it is urgently important that the federal government step up efforts to safely evacuate every American citizen and ally from this worsening situation. This attack makes clear that Congress has to continue its support for our intelligence and counterterrorism capabilities in the region to monitor and confront what are serious and ongoing threats to our national security.”

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas (via Twitter)

“Biden showed a complete lack of leadership and responsibility for the unmitigated disaster he and his admin created in Afghanistan. He projected weakness when our country needs a leader. It is time for him to step up to the plate and be the commander in chief America needs.

“I am joining @GOPLeader in demanding Speaker Pelosi and the Democrat caucus order a special session to pass legislation which discards the Biden Administration withdrawal date of August 31, and prohibits withdrawing from Afghanistan so as no American is left behind.”

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Snyder County

“The terrorist attacks at the Kabul Airport today are horrific and appalling. My family and I are praying for the heroic American troops who were wounded or killed, as well as for their families who share in their sacrifice. Our nation is grateful for every man and woman in uniform, especially those who remain on the ground in Kabul, in harm’s way, conducting this important mission. Their bravery will always be remembered.

“Responsibility for the chaos currently unfolding in Afghanistan rests squarely with President Biden. President Biden’s weak leadership and misguided efforts to negotiate with terrorists contributed to the loss of American life. This catastrophe was entirely avoidable and President Biden must be held accountable.

“While we pray for the American troops and Afghan allies still behind enemy lines, our top priority must be the safe evacuation of American citizens and military personnel. President Biden must commit to ensuring that we leave no American behind.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton

“This is a devastating attack on Afghans and Americans trying to flee for their lives and the U.S. forces working day and night to evacuate as many people as possible. As more information comes in about this terrorist attack, the safety of our troops and the Americans still in Afghanistan must remain our top priority. American troops are carrying out their mission despite numerous threats and challenges and we owe it to them to do everything we can to bring them home safely. We cannot tolerate terrorist threats to the United States emanating from Afghanistan.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley

“The heinous terror attack on the airport in Kabul is as heartbreaking as it is infuriating. My prayers are with our troops, our fellow citizens, and innocent Afghans on the ground. This must be a wakeup call for the administration to lift its arbitrary deadline and take every step necessary to ensure we leave no American or deserving Afghan behind.”