Records show Joseph J. Davis’ conviction for child pornography was his third since 1987

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In what attorneys believe to be the first in Pennsylvania, an Edwardsville man convicted by a Luzerne County jury of possessing child pornography – a case that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court – was sentenced Friday to spend the rest of his life in state prison.

Joseph J. Davis’ apology had no affect on Judge Tina Polachek Gartley who felt compassion for the jurors when they viewed video of two children being raped during the trial. Although no sound was played to the jury, Polachek Gartley said the images from the video will be forever imprinted on the jurors’ minds.

“Myself and 16 jurors (four alternates) seen evidence that could never be unseen,” Polachek Gartley said, noting the jurors observed the most vile acts imaginable upon children.

Davis, 66, formerly of Bertram Court, Edwardsville, was convicted on two second-degree felony counts of dissemination of children engaged in sex acts and two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of communication facility following a trial that ended March 24.

Davis was arrested by the state Office of Attorney General on Oct. 20, 2015. His case was delayed due to appeals about a password to a computer seized from Davis’ residence.

Forensic experts were unable to crack the encryption on his computer and Davis refused to provide the password, which contained 64 characters.

As Davis’ case moved forward in court, Polachek Gartley ordered Davis to surrender his password resulting in appeals to appellate courts.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania became involved with Davis’ case, assisting Luzerne County public defenders Mark Singer and Kendra Ann Strobel, who has since resigned from the county office.

The state Superior Court upheld Polachek Gartley’s order, but the Supreme Court overturned in a November 2019 ruling, finding that forcing Davis to turn over his password would violate his right against self-incrimination.

State prosecutors then petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case, which the highest appellate court in the country refused.

Despite not actually having child pornography seized from Davis’ computer, state Deputy Attorney General Angela Lynn Raver obtained the videos Davis had saved on his computer when the videos were downloaded from a peer-to-peer online program.

Raver requested Davis be sentenced to life in prison citing a 1983 law noting Davis has a 1987 conviction of child pornography and another in 1991 in federal court.

Singer objected, saying a defendant convicted of child pornography has never been sentenced to life in prison.

“We feel this is cruel and unusual,” Singer said. “There has never been a child porn case that resulted in a life sentence.”

“I’m deeply sorry, that’s all I got to say,” Davis said, before Polachek Gartley sentenced him to life in prison on the two counts of dissemination of children engaged in sex acts, followed by 14 to 28 months on the criminal use counts.

Singer said he will appeal the sentence.

Davis is also subjected to lifetime registration of his address under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Law, commonly known as Megan’s Law.