🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Any hope convicted double murderer Hugo Selenski has for a new trial will have to be with state appellate courts.

Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III denied relief under the state’s Post Conviction Relief Act for Selenski, 48, who argued his trial lawyers – Bernard J. Brown and Edward J. Rymsza – were ineffective in questioning witnesses during his jury trial held in January and February 2015.

In a 36-page memorandum to reasons why Selenski’s PCRA petition was denied, Pierantoni foreclosed on each of Selenski’s challenges, which notably, attacked his trial lawyers’ for being unprepared, especially questioning Paul Weakley, 52.

A jury convicted Selenski in the May 2, 2002, strangulation deaths of Michael J. Kerkowski and Tammy Lynn Fassett at Kerkowski’s residence in Kingston Township. Their bodies were discovered June 5, 2003, in a shallow grave outside a home on Mount Olivet Road in Kingston Township.

Selenski argued in his PCRA petition his lawyers failed to challenge Weakley’s testimony and a plea agreement Weakley had with federal prosecutors.

Weakley was a key witness for now-District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino, despite giving state police and county detectives multiple versions of how and who was responsible for killing Kerkowski and Fassett.

During his testimony, Weakley admitted to providing false information about his role in the killings as he wanted to distance and protect himself.

Weakley pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the killings. He is serving life in prison.

Selenski claimed his lawyers should had objected more aggressively to Weakley’s prison benefits he allegedly received due to becoming a prosecution witness.

However, Weakley was stabbed multiple times for his cooperation with prosecutors and was eventually moved to a federal prison in Arizona prior to Selenski’s 2015 trial. Weakley’s plea agreement also called for a life sentence.

Selenski also claimed his lawyers failed to attack the prosecution’s “timeline” of events on the day Kerkowski and Fassett were killed, notably a phone call Kerkowski’s mother, the late Geraldine Kerkowski, made to her son on May 2, 2002.

Geraldine Kerkowski testified she called her son sometime between 2:30 and 4 p.m. and spoke with Fassett, who told her they “had company” without identifying who the company was inside Kerkowski’s Hunlock Township home.

A 4 p.m. phone call would have benefited his defense, Selenski believed.

Weakley testified Selenski encouraged him to participate in killing Kerkowski for money to cover a check Christina Strom, Selenski’s then-girlfriend, issued to purchase the Mount Olivet Road property. When they showed up at Kerkowski’s home intending to interrogate Kerkowski about hidden money inside, they encountered Fassett doing yard work.

Selenski and Weakley were aware Kerkowski had to leave his home by 4 p.m. to pick up his two children at a Kingston day-care center.

“(Selenski’s) motion for Post Conviction Relief must be denied as his clams have been previously litigated, waived and/or lack merit,” Pierantoni wrote in his memorandum.

Selenski has the option to appeal the PCRA denial with the state Superior Court. He is serving two consecutive life sentences and is housed at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette.