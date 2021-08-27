🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Scranton, released a statement on the announcement that Philadelphia International Airport will begin receiving Afghan refugees as early as Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf, meanwhile, reiterated Pennsylvania’s intention to support refugees and the federal government’s mission in any way possible.

“Many Afghans have spent years aiding U.S. forces and promoting democracy and equality,” Casey said. “They have risked their lives to do so and, over the past few weeks, some have been forced to leave their homes, uproot their lives and flee for their safety. We owe these Afghans gratitude and the opportunity to start a new life in the United States. Philadelphia now plays a crucial part in welcoming these Afghans to the United States and I have no doubt Pennsylvanians will welcome these brave families as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods.”

Earlier this week, the Wolf Administration reached out to the federal government, refugee resettlement organizations, and municipalities offering assistance and resources to Afghans fleeing persecution following the fall of the Afghanistan government and Haitians fleeing a humanitarian crisis following a catastrophic earthquake in Haiti.

“It is incumbent on us to model the ideals on which Pennsylvania was founded and be a welcoming home for any who seek safe refuge in the United States,” Wolf said. “Therefore, Pennsylvania stands ready to continue serving as a resource and a safe, welcoming home for those who seek refuge in the United States. We are pleased to join in the Biden Administration’s efforts to safely relocate and resettle individuals and families fleeing humanitarian crises.”

The administration offered assistance to ensure that critical resettlement organizations and communities have federal and state resources to welcome and support individuals and families resettling in the commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) works with the federal government and local refugee resettlement agencies that operate in communities to connect refugees resettled by the federal government in Pennsylvania with benefit programs and supportive services.

DHS helps provide stability and access to high quality employment, medical and mental health screenings, support services, and case management that help new Pennsylvanians as they acclimate to their new home and community for up to 60 months post-arrival.

“I am incredibly grateful to our refugee resettlement organizations whose ongoing vital work ensure that individuals and families are not only welcome but have access to important resources to help them thrive,” Wolf added. “As we continue to collaborate with the federal government, my administration offers support to organizations and communities, and asks community leaders for flexibility and understanding.”