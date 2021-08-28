🔊 Listen to this

A man wanted in connection with a March stabbing in Wilkes-Barre was taken into custody in Maryland, the U.S. Marshals Service said Friday.

Tyquan J. Smith, 28, previously of Wilkes-Barre and Brooklyn, was taken into custody by the Marshals Service in Hagerstown, Md., at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Smith was wanted in connection with a stabbing which occurred on March 10, which officers say resulted in the “serious wounding” of an individual on North Empire Court in Wilkes-Barre.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault and other assorted offenses, but officers were unable to locate him.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force investigated leads in New York, George and Pennsylvania, before ultimately tracking him down in a Hagerstown home. He was taken into custody without incident, and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

A number of local police departments assisted in the search, including departments from Kingston, Kingston Township, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, along with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police.