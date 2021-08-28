🔊 Listen to this

For the first time since the Times Leader started tracking weekly COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, the Pittston code of 18640 landed in the top three.

The code reported 36 new cases from Aug. 20 through Friday, compared to 42 cases in the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 and 36 cases in the Kingston code of 18704. The Pittston code has occassionally risen to fourth highest but never broke the top three. It’s far more common for the Wilkes-Barre and Kingston codes to join the Hazleton code of 18201 as the top three with the most weekly cases.

With 29 cases, that Hazleton code dropped to sixth place among the 41 codes all or partially in Luzerne County that the Times leader has been tracking.

In a week that saw the county posting some of the highest daily totals since May, 14 codes had double digit increases. Another 23 codes had single digit increases, while four reported no new cases.