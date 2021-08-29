🔊 Listen to this

Joe Yudichak Sr. gets final instructions before he heads to the mound at Citizens Bank Park to throw out the first pitch.

Joe Yudichak Sr. walks to the mound at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, to throw out the first pitch. His son, state Sen. John Yudichak follows his dad for the ceremonial pitch.

PLYMOUTH TWP. — Like a lot of kids growing up in NEPA, baseball was a big part of our formative years.

Although we never recognized the importance of participation in great organizations like Boy/Girl Scouts, or volunteer fire companies or Little League baseball, the benefits of those years never leave us.

It’s not until much later in life that we actually realize how all those activities helped to mold us into better men and women. And when we do come to that realization, we want to thank all those volunteers who gave their time to teach, coach and mentor young people.

Such is the case of state Sen. John Yudichak, who had the benefit of having his father, Joe Yudichak Sr. as his mentor and coach. Mr. Yudichak volunteered countless hours and years to help the kids of Plymouth Township — one of those kids was his son, now Sen. Yudichak.

On July 4th of this year, Sen. Yudichak had the opportunity to not only thank his dad for all he has done over decades for him, his brother and sisters, but for so many kids of “the township.”

I spoke to Sen. Yudichak about that special day — July 4, 2021 — and what happened.

Mr. Yudichak is 87 years old and a spry, active and feisty man he is. I have known Mr. Yudichak most of my life and I have firsthand knowledge of his involvement in youth organizations and, to be honest, I always liked his style. Mr. Yudichak never showed favoritism toward any kid — they were always judged on their ability and attitude and he devoted much of his life to teaching and coaching.

So, as Sen. Yudichak related, he had an opportunity to say thank you to his dad and to honor him.

Thanks to John Dougherty, president of the Philadelphia Building Trade Unions, Joe Yudichak Sr., at age 87, threw out the first pitch at a Phillies game on the 4th of July.

Dougherty made it happen.

“My father, 87 years old, has been a life-long baseball fan,” Sen. Yudichak told me. “He is a Dodger fan at heart — in 1947 as a kid (he was 13) he saw Jackie Robinson play against the Phillies in Shibe Park and that began his love of the Brooklyn Dodgers.”

Mr. Yudichak would later go on to serve in the Korean War. So friends of Sen. Yudichak in Philadelphia asked if Mr. Yudichak would like to throw out the first pitch.

After reluctantly agreeing to wear a Phillies’s jersey — with “Yudichak”and number 10 on the back — Mr. Yudichak didn’t miss a beat. He proudly walked to the mound before 25,000-plus fans, took the ball and hurled it to homeplate to a waiting Phillie Phanatic, who served as the catcher.

“Though the pitch went into the dirt, he told me he already had two strikes on the hitter and had one to waste,” Sen. Yudichak said. “It was a great honor for him, and a wonderful family memory as my brother, a long-time head baseball coach at Nanticoke, and my nephew who replaced my dad as a township supervisor were all in attendance. It was a great day for the Yudichak family — and a well-deserved honor for my father who served his country and his community — and for the sport of baseball for his entire lifetime.”

Like so many kids, when Mr. Yudichak was that 13-year-old kid in Shibe Park watching the immortal Jackie Robinson electrify the crowd, he wanted to one day play in the Major Leagues.

At 87, he got to realize his dream. And while his “career” lasted just one pitch, he was cheered by thousands and he was received as a hero — not for his play on the field, but for his dedication to family, community and country.

Mr. Yudichak was joined that day by another veteran — a young man who had served in Afghanistan. It was July 4th, our country’s birthday.

Talk about the stars aligning.

“It was such a special moment,” Sen. Yudichak said. “To have him come full circle. And for us to be able to honor him. My father has seen me through everything — high school, college, politics — everything. Thanks to my father and mother, Sarah Smith Yudichak, I am where I am today.”

Coach, mentor, father and, oh yeah, farmer — his backyard garden is amazing — Mr. Yudichak has set an example to all. His exemplary life is worthy of throwing out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game, for sure.

More importantly, Mr. Yudichak deserves the honor and respect of us all.