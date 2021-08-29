Charles Dancheck has spent a lifetime caring for ’57 Ford Thunderbird

Edwardsville resident Charles Dancheck has loved cars for as long as he could remember, so it’s not a surprise that he finds himself in the Times Leader Fins, Fenders and Fuel winner’s circle with his 1957 Ford Thunderbird.

“I used to draw cars in high school when I’d get bored in class,” Dancheck said. “I even entered a contest with General Motors where I designed a clay model car.”

Dancheck has had his Thunderbird now for over 50 years, since he bought it off the car’s owner in 1968.

Since then, it’s been a lifetime’s worth of upkeep, work and affection that has brought Dancheck a number of accolades for his car, most recently in the Antique Car category of the Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest last month.

It helped that, when Dancheck first purchased the car all those years ago, it wasn’t in bad shape to begin with.

“It was in pretty fair condition when I bought it,” he said. “I did find out later that the car had been in an accident with its first owner, a woman from Philadelphia.”

Dancheck estimated that it took him until 1993, a total of 25 years from when the car first came into his possession, to have it completely restored.

“I took it to a place in Larksville, we completely stripped the paint off and went to work on the bare metal,” he said. “A lot of the work on this car was done locally.”

Now, the Thunderbird is strictly a show car, according to Dancheck.

“It’s still got less than 100,000 miles on it,” he said. “We only take it to cruises and car shows.”

Dancheck also noted that the car doesn’t come out of the garage if nasty weather is in the forecast.

“I think in the 50 years I’ve had the car, it’s been caught in maybe two rainstorms,” he said. “That’s it … if it’s raining, the car doesn’t leave the garage.”

But that doesn’t mean Dancheck misses out on shows and cruises that come during rainfall. Instead, those shows are when he brings out his “backup” ride: a 2007 Mustang.

“The Mustang had 13,000 miles when I bought it, it’s only up to 17,000 now,” Dancheck said.

Even with a Mustang backup plan that many would consider to be the best car in their garage, Dancheck still loves his Thunderbird and was thrilled to see it win its category in the Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest.

“That car deserves the attention and the awards,” he said. “It’s been a good car to me.”