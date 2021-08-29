More than 50 local employers to participate

🔊 Listen to this

If you’re looking for a job — whether you’re out of work, or are just looking to make a change — you might just be in luck: the Times Leader is having a career fair, with not just one, but two days.

The first date is a virtual event, which will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Then, a week later on Sept. 15, an in-person career fair will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

More than 50 local employers have signed up to take part, in a variety of industries. The special wrap in today’s edition of the paper shows all the available positions. And, if you’ve seen the news, you know how desperately some employers are looking for help.

John L. Augustine, president and CEO of economic development agency Penn’s Northeast, told the Times Leader how important events like this are.

“There has never been a better time to find a great job in Northeastern PA — with more than 500 hundred well-paying jobs across a variety of industries available right now,” Augustine said. “By offering both a live and virtual option, the Times Leader has made the employment search process even easier.”

Ahmad Ali, director of membership and community engagement of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, agreed.

“We at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber worked in conjunction with PA CareerLink and Junior Achievement of NEPA coordinate a total of three job fairs,” he said. “While talking with many HR representative in our region, we’ve seen that our local companies are coming up with many creative incentives to not only hire new employees, but also retain their current employees. If you are in the market for a new career, now is the time to begin that journey, while those incentives are still available.”

If you’re interested in taking part in the virtual career fair, you will need to register ahead of time, which you can do at timesleader.com/registernow. The virtual event will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day, and you can schedule interview meetings in advance.

For the in-person fair, though, no registration will be required. The event also takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.