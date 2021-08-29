🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — Due to the lack of employees, the Hillside Farms Ice Cream Parlor has had to adjust its hours.

Chet Mozloom, Executive Director at the Lands at Hillside Farms, said the move was necessary because younger employees are returning to high school or college, making it difficult to staff the ice cream parlor.

Mozloom said the ice cream parlor hours will be cut during weekdays, but Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will remain the same.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, the parlor will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hours for Friday Saturday and Sunday will be business as usual — 11:30 a.m. to 8 p,m.

“We really have no options,” Mozloom said. “We have seen a lot of places that have had to adjust their hours. This appears to be the trend. We have very few choices.”

Mozloom said if applicants suddenly come in, the adjusted hours will be a temporary resolve to the situation.

He said hiring a full-time perso0n for “off-peak” hours would only drive prices up.

“We feel the best approach for our customers is to hone it down to control prices,” Mozloom said. “If we find employees, we will switch back. This is a first for us. We used to have 10 applicants for every opening.”

Mozloom said the dairy store hours will remain the same — only the ice cream parlor hours are being adjusted.

“A lot of ice cream places are seasonal,” Mozloom said. “We will never be that. If you want an ice cream in January or February, we will be here.”

About the Lands at Hillside Farms

The Lands at Hillside Farms is a historic, non-profit 501(c)(3) 412-acre educational dairy farm. Their mission is to teach life choices that are healthy, logical, and sustainable so that those born 200 years from now will have access to the same or better opportunities and resources.

The farm was purchased from the Conyngham family for $4.2 million in 2009. Today it continues to make substantial monthly mortgage payments and will continue to do so for many years. Please know that every dollar spent on products and every dollar raised through fund raising is responsibly reinvested in this magnificent living classroom.

Each year The Lands welcomes thousands of regional students of all ages and means. Here, any one of us can be a farmer, a historian, a scientist — but far more importantly, we can get in touch with values too many of us have forgotten in a busy world.

Students work side-by-side with educators and “co-faculty” farm animals to learn about science, agriculture, ecology, history, nutrition, animal husbandry, land conservation, sustainable living, and community service. Students also have the opportunity to observe diversities to enhance their educational experiences. The Lands offers several curriculum-based farm programs, all which meet Pennsylvania Academic Standards, for grades K – 12.

Our education programs also include Green Guides sessions for vulnerable youth, Summer Camp, and Children’s Grief Camp.