WILKES-BARRE — Teri Ooms, executive director at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, said equity in housing is defined as a measure of achievement, fairness, and opportunity, rather than the monetary value of a property or of an interest in a property in excess of claims or liens against it.

“It is housing that not only is affordable, but also meets the social, cultural, educational, and healthcare needs of its residents,” Ooms said. “It would improve housing availability, fairness and affordability for low- and moderate-income Americans, by removing major obstacles known as exclusionary housing practices or, simply, barriers to housing. The geographic disconnect between areas of opportunity and communities with high concentrations of low-income and minority residents is inequity in housing. This gap has long been recognized as a major hurdle to social and economic advancement.”

Ooms said The Institutes 2021 Indicators Report showed that alhough discrimination in housing based on several protected classes is illegal under federal law, significant inequities exist in housing in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“A direct line connects a history of racist housing policies, such as redlining, to racial inequities in housing and homelessness amongst other things,” Ooms said. “Yet housing inequities, are not just racial — they are gendered as well as divided by age, income, education, national origin, and disability status to name a few.”

Disability: The two county area Luzerne and Lackawanna) has a significantly larger share of the population with a disability, an average of 16.5 percent in the region. Disability is the leading reason for housing discrimination complaints, accounting for 56 percent of housing complaints.

Past research from The Institute previously highlighted the need (and possibly unmet demand) for housing that is both affordable and accessible to those with various types of abilities, including mobility difficulties, hearing difficulties, and vision difficulties.

Race & Ethnicity: Race and ethnicity is another leading reason for housing discrimination complaints. Among nonwhite groups, Asians are the only one with home-ownership rates comparable to white residents. The other minority groups have inverse relationships. As home-ownership is a key way to build inter-generational wealth, these disparities in home-ownership may be important in explaining other socioeconomic disparities in the region.

Family Type: Some household types also face housing inequities in the region. In the two county area, female householders with no spouse present (including single mother households) are most likely to rent their home regardless of income.

Gender: Census Bureau data shows that single women have outpaced men in home-ownership since 1986. Even so, women pay a higher share of their earnings to maintain a home that is generally valued to be less than those owned by men due to the gender pay gap. Furthermore, their homes are worth ten percent less than those owned by men on average.

Age: Northeastern Pennsylvania residents are less likely to own a home than Pennsylvanians or Americans until they are 45-54 years of age. From that point on, the region shows a higher home-ownership rate than the larger geographies.

Education: Data shows a correlation between educational attainment and home-ownership. Those without a high school diploma or equivalent are more than twice as likely to rent their homes as own them. Those with only a high school diploma are also more likely to be renters, while those with some college or an associate’s degree were slightly more likely to own a home.

Ooms said there are numerous causes of continued housing inequity, particularly barriers that disproportionately impact those in vulnerable populations.

These factors include housing discrimination, which includes both overt acts as well as practices such as steering home buyers to higher cost loans or certain neighborhoods.

Tenant screening is one area where vulnerable populations are affected.

Those with criminal histories do not have legal protection when applying for housing, and housing agencies or subsidy programs have often turned away those with a criminal or drug use history under zero-tolerance policies.

Adverse credit scores, unexpected housing costs, and security deposits and application fees can also serve as barriers to attaining stable housing.

Ooms said overly restrictive building codes or zoning and subdivision ordinances, or NIMBYism (local opposition to land development), also hamper the development of affordable housing in many communities.

“Some of these factors are deeply rooted in social, economic, or financial systems, but some — such as loosening tenant screening policies for public housing and adopting inclusionary practices in local planning and zoning ordinances — may be effectively addressed with policy changes,” Ooms said.

Ooms also said there is also a need for resources or supports to help households with financial difficulties, such as adverse credit scores, lack of funds for a security deposit, or facing a benefits cliff.

The pandemic has contributed to the widening of existing socioeconomic disparities. A study by The Institute found that employment and health impacts of COVID were unequal across groups. Income and employment impacts were more likely to fall upon nonwhite, female, or younger workers.

“The lack of affordable and consistent housing impacts workforce, academic performance, and health. All of these things affect not only the individual, but the community and systems around them, so we all need to be concerned,” said Ooms.