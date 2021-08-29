🔊 Listen to this

Princesses from A Storybook Party in Allentown poses with a guest at the Princess Brunch and Garden Party hosted by the Times Leader at the Beaumont Inn on Sunday afternoon.

Princesses from A Storybook Party in Allentown enter the Princess Brunch and Garden Party hosted by the Times Leader at the Beaumont Inn on Sunday afternoon.

Megan Rogers and her daughter, Madison, participated in the first-ever Princess Brunch and Garden Party hosted by the Times Leader at the Beaumont Inn on Sunday afternoon.

Belle, left, poses for a photo with Reese Marra Weber at the Beaumont Inn, the site of the Princess Brunch and Garden Party, hosted by the Times Leader on Sunday.

Vienna McGarry, left, and Aubrey Rosentel, both 5-years-old, take a photo in the garden at the Beaumont Inn, the site of the Princess Brunch and Garden Party, hosted by the Times Leader on Sunday.

DALLAS TWP. — Hundreds of young princes and princesses in the making didn’t have to journey far, far away to find their own magical kingdom on Sunday.

The Beaumont Inn’s patio and garden rivaled any fairy tale land from the movies as the Times Leader Media Group hosted a Princess Brunch and Garden Party in partnership with the Inn, with princesses from a number of classic tales singing songs and taking pictures with the crowd.

“I think it was wonderful that all these parents were able to bring their kids, and the kids could dress up and have a relaxing time before school starts,” said Times Leader Media Group Vice President of Sales and Marketing Kerry Miscavage.

“It’s a chance for everyone to enjoy themselves and to see their favorite princesses up close.”

It was a fairy tale come true for the crowd of children, many of whom dressed up in costumes resembling famed princesses like Cinderella, Snow White, Elsa and more.

While everyone waited for the actual princesses to make their grand entrance, guests were treated to a delicious brunch served by the Inn, with plenty of desserts and refreshments to go around.

The Garden Party also featured face-painting, along with special balloons customized with the face of a different princess on each of them.

Savannah Kalie got herself a balloon and was eager to meet one of her favorite princesses.

“My favorite is Ariel,” Kalie said, referring to the classic film “The Little Mermaid.”

Kalie was there with her mother Joanne, and the two of them came from Shickshinny to have some fun and act like royalty for the day.

Luckily for Savannah, she didn’t have to wait too long: Right around 1 p.m., after brunch had been served, the guests of honor arrived.

Led by their Fairy Godmother, the group of princesses — Elsa from “Frozen,” the aforementioned Ariel, Rapunzel, Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” Cinderella and Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” waltzed their way into the Inn’s patio space.

Each princess sang one of their signature songs for the crowd, with Cinderella kicking things off with “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

All of the princesses got warm welcomes as they stepped up to sing, but the children got to their feet and sang every word along as Elsa took the microphone to belt out the ever-popular “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”

After the concert (which also featured a dance-along) ended, the guests were invited to take pictures out in the garden with their favorite princesses.

The Webb family came from Swoyersville to attend Sunday’s party, and Viviana Webb could hardly contain her excitement after taking a picture with Rapunzel, Cinderella and Belle.

“She loves all of them. She doesn’t really have a favorite,” said Viviana’s mother, Adina.

Sunday’s Party also served to help a pair of local groups that help at-risk and needy children with meals and housing.

A donation will be made to Dinners for Kids, started 10 years ago by the owners of Ollie’s Restaurant in Edwardsville with the purpose of providing children with nutritious, balanced dinners.

Additionally, with each purchased ticket came the option to buy a “sponsor ticket” for a child from the McGlynn Center, which provided vulnerable children residing in the Boulevard Townhomes and Mineral Springs Village housing complexes with tutoring, recreational programs and fun activities in a safe environment.

A number of children from the McGlynn Center were able to attend the Garden Party, not missing out on a chance to meet their favorite princesses.

It was a magical afternoon for all, but for at least one young princess, the chance to meet Snow White was only the second-best part of her day.

When Victoria Paolillo, dressed exactly like Snow White, was asked if she was excited to meet the princess, she merely shrugged.

“Yeah, that will be nice,” she said. “I’m excited for the food.”