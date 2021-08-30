🔊 Listen to this

Duryea Borough Council President Jeffrey Bauman implored Luzerne County Council members to provide clearance needed to bring the borough’s levee system up to federal standards.

The borough wants to pay the county Flood Protection Authority, which oversees the Wyoming Valley Levee system, to take over future maintenance of its system once it is upgraded, arguing the municipality does not have the necessary expertise.

However, the authority cannot proceed unless county council agrees to amend the authority’s articles of incorporation to allow the inclusion of Duryea.

“This process of moving forward with amending the articles for the Flood Protection Authority to include Duryea is a necessary thing for the future of Duryea that impacts properties, lives and the future of a residential town,” Bauman told council during a meeting last week.

Several authority representatives and borough Mayor Keith Moss also appeared before council, largely to present facts they said were misrepresented by flood authority member Richard Adams on Aug. 10, when council voted to postpone a decision on amending the articles.

Adams had urged council to reject or delay changing the authority’s articles, saying he did not want Duryea’s levee maintenance to be funded by property owners in other municipalities that pay the Wyoming Valley Levee fee.

Councilwoman Linda McClosky Houck referenced this claim when the issue came up last week.

“It kind of came to a standstill when one of your board members came here and talked about how those of us — and I’m one of them — who pay the levee fee would essentially be funding the project in Duryea. Can you directly speak to that?” McClosky Houck asked.

Authority board Chairman Dominic Yannuzzi replied that the Duryea project and maintenance “100% is not funded by the current levee fee rate payers.”

A study identifying the work needed to bring the borough up to federal standards will be covered by state and federal mitigation funding that the authority received as part of the Wyoming Valley Levee raising to address flooding impacts in Susquehanna River communities not protected by that levee, officials said.

Additional federal and state funds must be pursued to pay for the actual levee upgrades, and Duryea Council agreed to pay the authority for ongoing maintenance, Yannuzzi told council.

Duryea is primarily along the Lackawanna River but qualifies for the mitigation funding because the raised Wyoming Valley Levee creates upstream backwater when it floods, preventing the Lackawanna from draining into the Susquehanna where the two rivers meet in Duryea, Yannuzzi said.

When the Susquehanna rose to a record high in September 2011, 139 properties were flooded in Duryea.

“I’ve never seen the river flow north. That’s what happened” in 2011, Moss told council, referring to the 2011 Lackawanna River back-up.

The borough had worked with the state to close a two-block gap in its approximately one-mile levee system after the 2011 flood, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has decided it won’t certify the older remaining levee for flood insurance purposes because it has deficiencies, including a “freeboard” buffer on top deemed insufficient based on the latest flood threat modeling, Moss has said.

Joints of some storm pipes passing through the older levee also have separated, causing water to permeate and erode the earthen wall, Moss has said.

Once upgraded, Duryea would still own its levee, Yannuzzi said.

Councilman Walter Griffith said he is supportive as long as all documents are properly worded and in order.

”I think we need to do what we can to help the borough of Duryea,” Griffith said.

Authority Board Vice Chairman William Hardwick said the authority needs council’s help to assist Duryea as requested, and inquired about the next step.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley said he wants to draft changes in the wording of the articles to mandate that levee fee revenue is not mixed with funds related to Duryea. He said he will send his proposed alterations to council, likely this week, and alert the authority and borough when council plans to vote on the matter.

“Certainly in my eyes we should be doing as much as we can to help any of our boroughs and townships across the county,” McGinley added.

Yannuzzi told council the borough’s project is in its hands.

“Without the final passage of a new articles of incorporation, the mitigation funds will not be released to Duryea, and Duryea cannot get moving forward with their project,” he said.