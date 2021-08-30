🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 70 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 842.

The county’s total cases are now at 33,974 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,448 cases and 491 deaths; Monroe County has 16,072 cases and 327 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 2,389 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,297,119.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 20-26, stood at 7.8%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Aug. 29:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 65.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 12,161,625 total vaccine doses as of Monday, Aug. 30.

• 5,952,047 people are fully vaccinated; with 51,661 vaccinations administered over the past three days and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,768 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 476 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 29, there were 34 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,214 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 197,995 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 5,136,138 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 30,125 of total cases have been among health care workers.