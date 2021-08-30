🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Flood gates were closed at the two portals at Riverfront Park on Monday in anticipation of heavy rain and its impact on the Susquehanna River from remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Significant river flooding could occur, especially in flood prone low-lying areas, depending on how the storm system sets up and tracks through the Mid-Atlantic states, according to the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.

Hurricane Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm. As the storm system moves northeast, it is expected to merge with a stalled front moving in from Canada resulting in heavy rain and pockets of heavy rain bands in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

A flood watch was issued for most of the region by the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., beginning Wednesday morning.

“There is a potential for flash flooding and even river flooding from Wednesday into Thursday especially northeast Pennsylvania, Catskills and even into the southern tier of New York (If the storm tracks farther north),” the NWS reported in its Monday morning weather briefing.

Earlier today, rainfall was estimated to be 2-3 inches across the region with pockets of higher amounts of 4-6 inches, the NWS reported.

The Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center has not estimated the crest of the river in Wilkes-Barre. The natural flood stage is 22 feet as the levees protect most of the Wyoming Valley up to 42-43 feet.