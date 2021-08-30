🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man who had been accused of firing a gun during a road rage incident in 2020 pleaded guilty to three counts against him on Monday.

Terrell Lighten, 27, who has various addresses listed in Newport, R.I., Flemming Island, Fla., and East Orange, N.J., appeared in court on Monday before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

During his appearance, Lighten entered a guilty plea on one felony count each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a license, along with a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence.

The investigation into Lighten began last September. According to previous reporting, Kingston Police Sgt. Eric Keiper observed two vehicles driving slowly next to each other on Wyoming Avenue near Pringle Street, just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 last year.

Keiper heard a gunshot, and saw both cars speed off. He pursued one of the vehicles, and it stopped on Rutter Avenue near East Vaughn Street.

The driver of that vehicle said he was involved in a verbal altercation with the other driver, who he claimed fired a found that struck his vehicle’s fuel tank.

Lighten was later identified as the driver of the other vehicle who fired the round; his vehicle was eventually found parked between a storage building and a residence on East Vaughn Street. Officers found the vehicle was registered to Lighten.

An arrest warrant was issued for him on March 2, and he was eventually tracked down in Orange Park, Fla. He was extradited back to Pennsylvania in late May.

After Lighten entered the guilty pleas, Vough scheduled his sentencing for Nov. 23.

Bail was previously denied to Lighten by Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty, so Lighten will continue to be locked up at the county jail until his sentencing.