🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — What was left of a section of Laurel Run wall waiting to collapse into the creek bed was demolished Monday as work began on the federally funded infrastructure project.

An excavator operator with Pioneer Construction Co. Inc. cleared away an approximate 120-foot stretch of the Depression-era stone wall along Mineral Street and loaded the debris into dump trucks to be hauled away. Another 100-foot section of the wall downstream was included in the reconstruction project.

The company from Honesdale submitted the low bid of $765,387 in May. City Council in June authorized the administration of Mayor George Brown to award the contract for the project funded by the American Recovery Act.

Brown said the reconstruction project was a priority in April when he, members of his administration and elected officials visited the site and saw firsthand where the wall gave way and undermined the roadway. Concrete barriers were put in place to prevent motorists from driving over the unsafe area.

The retaining wall serves as flood protection for Laurel Run that flows through the Parsons section of the city and meets Mill Creek near the Hollenback Golf Course.

Like other retaining walls and infrastructure projects, not only throughout the city, but also the country, it was built by the Works Progress Administration, created in the 1930s as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal to put people back to work following the Great Depression.

The city previously repaired sections of the wall damaged by flash flooding in 1996, 2004 and 2006.