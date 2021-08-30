🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — Commonwealth Health announced Monday that services including emergency room and outpatient diagnostics, imaging and primary care will be sustained on the campus of Tyler Memorial Hospital once the hospital ends inpatient care and surgical services.

The Tunkhannock facility will begin operating as a campus of the Regional Hospital of Scranton, with an outpatient center and emergency room under the Commonwealth Health name, at midnight on Oct. 1.

Tyler Memorial Hospital is currently scheduled to stop acute inpatient care and surgical services on Sept. 17.

Leaders of Commonwealth Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and numerous elected officials have worked together to sustain emergency room services for Tunkhannock.

“Emergency medicine is a vital component of the health care continuum and we’re pleased to sustain access locally,” said Mark Mitchell, Board Chairman at Tyler Memorial Hospital. “Timely medical care in the event of an emergency such as heart attack or stroke is needed to support the best possible outcomes.”

The site’s emergency room will be open 24 hours a day, every day, while the laboratory will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The dialysis center will also remain open.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the medical staff, employees, volunteers and board of trustees for their service to Tyler Memorial Hospital and the community,” Mitchell said. “The board is also grateful for the leadership of Ann Marie Stevens, CEO of Tyler Memorial Hospital, and for her advocacy with the state to maintain emergency services in the local community.”

Patients can continue to secure their medical record upon request after inpatient services end at Tyler Memorial Hospital. The medical records department is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Questions may also be directed to 570-996-1131.