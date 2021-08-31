🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — After about 30 minutes of often passionate pleas from families for and against a full-masking mandate, the Crestwood School Board voted 5-4 to start school Sept. 7 requiring all students and staff in all grades wear masks. The board also voted 5-3 with one abstention for a new teacher contract that board president Barry Boone said could save up to $2 million over four years thanks to changes in health insurance coverage.

Most parents who spoke argued against mandatory masks and for parental choice, citing studies they claim show masks ineffective and even detrimental to student health and learning. Several spoke in favor, arguing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come after reviewing a wide range of studies and research, presumably including those cited by critics. One man said even if masks prevent 1% of potential new cases “it’s worth it.”

In the end the board voted to implement full masking, with the no votes from Board Members Ann Bibla, Maureen McGovern, Randy Swank and James Costello.

The contract vote drew three no votes: Bibla, Costello and Kim Spath, while McGovern noted she has a son-in-law teaching in the district so “I’m recusing myself.”

After the meeting, Boone said the “teachers are taking a huge leap of faith in helping to ensure financial stability for the district. They agreed to move from their Blue Cross health care administrator to performance-based pricing with a company known as Elap. This change has the potential to save the district nearly $2 million over the next four years.”

Teachers get annual raises of 1.5% the first year, 2.25% the next and 2.5% and 2.75% the last two years of the deal.

Boone said the raises are similar to those given to the Dallas School District teachers in their recent contract. He also predicted the spending on salaries and health insurance will be $200,000 less in 2022 than in the last year. “That never happens.”