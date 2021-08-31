🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 842.

The county’s total cases are now at 34,022 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,485 cases and 491 deaths; Monroe County has 16,115 cases and 327 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,249 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,300,368.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 20-26, stood at 7.8%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.