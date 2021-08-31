🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With rain from Tropical Storm Ida heading toward the Wyoming Valley the city is taking emergency precautions to protect against flash flooding.

Mayor George Brown Tuesday said the flood gates on three of the four bridges along Solomon Creek will be installed.

“It’s purely precautionary,” Brown said.

“I had the staffing available today,” Brown added.

The gates will be installed on the South Franklin, Regent and Waller street bridges, Brown said. The Barney Street Bridge will remain open to traffic. So will the Division Street Bridge that does not have a flood gate, Brown said.

The forecast calls for approximately four inches of rain, but there is the possibility of cells capable of with heavier rainfalls, Brown said.

Also, along Laurel Run the contractor on the wall reconstruction project will build a coffer dam along the section where the old wall was demolished. The dam will push away water from the exposed area, Brown said.