LEHMAN TWP. — Police in Lehman Township filed additional child sex assault charges against John James Martin, 44, after a third alleged victim came forward.

Martin, of Trojan Road, was charged in July on allegations he sexually assaulted two girls.

On Tuesday, police charged Martin with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault. He was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $500,000 bail.

Martin has been jailed since his arrest July 22 without bail on cases involving the two girls.

Police filed the most recent charges against Martin after a boy was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Details of the interview and the alleged acts Martin committed are listed in the criminal complaint.

Police initiated their investigation of Martin on July 21 when a girl sent an email to state police. The investigation allegedly uncovered more victims, according to a accumulation of court records.