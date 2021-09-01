Race also was put off last year amid pandemic

SCRANTON — For the second consecutive year, concerns regarding COVID-19 have forced the organizers of the annual Steamtown Marathon to cancel the race.

“The health and safety of our runners, volunteers, and spectators is of paramount concern,” said Marathon director Bill King. “We anguished over this decision and know how much this is going to hurt the runners who have dedicated so much of their time and energy training for the event.

“However, with so much uncertainty with COVID cases rising, we felt this was the right decision at this time.”

A press release posted to the Marathon’s website and shared to the race’s Facebook page cited the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area as the primary reason for the race’s cancellation, along with uncertainty surrounding the Delta variant of the virus and the possibility for government-mandated shutdowns.

According to King, the organizers of the race, which is held on Columbus Day weekend each year in Scranton, wanted to make a decision now rather than wait and have to cancel at the last minute.

“A last-minute cancellation would been even more painful and frustrating,” he said.

This year’s race (and last year’s, had it been held) was supposed to be the 25th annual Steamtown Marathon, and close to 1,400 runners had already signed up to run, according to the release.

Proceeds from the Marathon benefit Saint Joseph’s Center in Scranton; since the inaugural race in 1996, the Marathon has donated more than $2 million to Saint Joseph’s.

“We are profoundly grateful to all of the sponsors and volunteers who supported us so enthusiastically this year,” King said.

“No doubt they will be disappointed too. We feel their pain.”