NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustee members praised news that the school not only had its Middle States Commission on Higher Education accreditation re-affirmed, but that the commission did so “with zero recommendations,” according to Academic Affairs Vice president Cheryl Lesser.

“We received commendations on all seven standards,” Lesser said, adding that through all the accreditation and similar processes she’s been part of, “I have never had this experience.”

Several board members added compliments, saying the accomplishment without any recommendations is “rare” and “never seen.”

Accreditation is a lengthy process done every eight years, with the commission conducting extensive reviews of college “educational effectiveness, planning, access, fiscal management and programs that support student success,” according to a media release sent out after the meeting.

“The accrediting body has confirmed that LCCC is meeting its mission to provide excellence in education, foster student success in achievement of goals, and positively impact Luzerne County and the surrounding Northeastern Pennsylvania region,” President Thomas Leary said in the release.

The treasurer’s report was also upbeat, with Finance Vice President Cheryl Baur noting the expectation had been a substantial shortfall from the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the opposite happened. Revenues exceeded spending by by about $2 million.

During the brief voting session, the board approved:

• Awarding the Wilkes-Barre Center expansion renovation bid to D&M Construction Unlimited, Inc., at a total cost — including architect fees — of $473,354.

• The purchase of science lab furniture for the Wilkes-Barre Center from Kewaunee Scientific Corporation in the amount of $65,203.

• Awarding the Shamokin Center flooring replacement bid to Bognet, Inc., at a total cost — including a 5% contingency fund — of $93,216.

• Two change orders for the Greater Susquehanna Center science lab work by Bognet, Inc., one at a cost of $6,205 for permit fees and the other at a cost of $5,263 for lighting.