WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. said it bluntly: “You don’t get to take a run of the commonwealth’s case and read the jury.”

Sklarosky’s stern words came at the end of a brief hearing Tuesday when Tremaine Jamison, 31, gave his reasons wanting to back out of his decision to plead guilty to third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Devon Brown.

State police at Wilkes-Barre alleged Jamison was given a .40-caliber firearm he fired that struck Brown during a dispute at a kindergarten graduation party on Mark Drive, Marion Terrace Apartments, in Hanover Township on May 31, 2017.

Jamison pleaded guilty to the charge midway through his jury trial and after assistant district attorneys Thomas Hogans and Brittany Quinn rested their case against him on May 26.

Shortly after entering the plea agreement, Jamison — through his new attorney, Demetrius Fannick — filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, which Sklarosky denied.

Jamison said he was coerced by his trial lawyer, Robert Sauman, to plead guilty with the belief he would have the option to withdraw it with hopes of getting better representation for a second trial.

“I felt like it was a self-defense case; I shouldn’t had plead guilty for a self-defense case,” Jamison said Tuesday. “I felt like I wasn’t getting proper representation. I felt I was forced into something I didn’t do.”

Jamison claimed his trial lawyer wasn’t prepared with witnesses or experts to counteract witnesses and evidence presented by Hogans and Quinn.

Prior to pleading guilty, he was given several hours to contemplate his decision before he entered the guilty plea agreement, which was reviewed in detail by Sklarosky known as a “Guilty Plea Colloquy.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, Jamison said he entered the guilty plea with the understanding he would be able to withdraw it for another lawyer.

Hogans said Jamison was given ample time to think about his decision before agreeing to plea guilty.

“This case is different,” Hogans said, noting Jamison’s request to withdraw his guilty plea, “comes down to shopping for a jury” after seeing jurors nodding their heads during the prosecution phase.

Sklarosky denied Jamison’s request indicating Jamison had the opportunity to present his defense and Jamison doesn’t have the right to review the prosecution’s case and “read the jury.”

Hogans said Jamison has the right to argue ineffective assistance of counsel if he files a petition for Post Conviction Relief.

Jamison is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 23.