WILKES-BARRE — The city Wednesday closed the floodgates on the Barney Street Bridge between Brook and Horton streets in response to heavy rain and a rising Solomon Creek.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., has issued a flash flood warning for most of Luzerne County until 2 p.m. while the region remains under a flood advisory.

In a press release Mayor George Brown said it was a precautionary measure, leaving all four of the bridges over Solomon Creek closed to traffic.

Roadway flooding is predicted. Residents are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary. Please leave the roads clear for emergency response vehicles. For those residents who must travel do not drive through water because of the uncertainty of the condition of the road, how deep the water is or how fast the water is moving. It is never safe to drive into flood water.

To report street flooding, blocked street drains and related issues please call the Mayor’s Office at 570.208.4157 and 570.208.4158 and call 570.208.4240 after 5 p.m. Many phone calls are expected, so please leave a voicemail with your name, phone number, address, and the issue you are reporting. Please call 911 for emergencies

In addition, the weather is affecting curbside collection for residents in the Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle, and Goose Island neighborhoods, Brown said.

The Department of Public Works is prioritizing their response to street flooding and other weather related emergencies. DPW will do their best to pick up garbage and recycling, however, yard waste collection will certainly be delayed.