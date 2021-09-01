🔊 Listen to this

Starting at noon today, non-essential Luzerne County employees are permitted to use their personal or vacation time and leave work due to weather-related concerns, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced.

Crocamo said she issued the “liberal leave” option, which also remains in effect Thursday, in response to the National Weather Service’s prediction of heavy rain and flash flooding in parts of the region.

Employees must obtain approval from their manager, she said.

Workers requesting the option Thursday also must call in at least one hour prior to their scheduled start time, she said.

”Despite the weather conditions, it is imperative that the county fulfill its obligations to residents by ensuring that all offices remain operational to the maximum extent possible, particularly those that relate directly to the health, safety and welfare of the county,” Crocamo said.

Employees in the following departments must report to work as scheduled: 911, emergency management agency, road and bridge, security, sheriff, prison, boiler plant and building and grounds.

The deeds, wills, prothonotary and clerk of courts offices will be sufficiently staffed to collect filings, Crocamo said.

Top division heads cannot leave work. Managers must be excused by division heads to miss work this afternoon or Thursday, she said.