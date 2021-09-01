🔊 Listen to this

Solomon Creek is seen flowing high and fast beneath the new Division Street bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE — During an emergency press conference called on Wednesday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced a voluntary evacuation of the areas around Solomon Creek.

Brown told reporters that this a “phase one” evacuation and that it would not be forced, but that it is strongly encouraged, due to the substantial rise of the creek throughout the day.

The affected streets are as follows:

• Carlisle Street

• Stark Street

• Warren Street

• Sturdevant Street

• Cedar Street

• Huston Street

• Horton Street

Officials are going door-to-door, encouraging people to stay with relatives or friends. Additional streets may be added to the list as events unfold.