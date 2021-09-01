🔊 Listen to this

Standing water has led to closures along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township.

All around Luzerne County, rising creeks and accumulated rain in low-lying areas is resulting in road closures. Here are some of the closures we are aware of as of 3:30 p.m.:

• Spencer Road in Hanover Township has minimal passage due to a pond overflowing crossing the road. Emergency personnel are at the scene.

• Orange Road, near Lake Louise, in the Back Mountain in Franklin Township (near the Wyoming County line) has minimal passage because of water crossing the roadway. Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

• PennDOT has set up road closed signs on the Sans Souci.

Check back for updates.