🔊 Listen to this

Due to multiple road closings caused by still-ongoing flooding, Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo has executed a declaration of disaster emergency.

This declaration directs the county Emergency Management Agency to take whatever action it deems necessary to respond to the emergency and help restore essential services, Crocamo said.

A declaration also allows EMA to hire temporary workers and purchase supplies and materials needed to address the emergency without having to go through a typical bid process, she said. An example may be the leasing of heavy equipment to help reopen a road, she said.

Crocamo said she will work with EMA and other staff Thursday to assess the damage.

She informed council of the declaration around 5 p.m. Wednesday.