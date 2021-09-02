🔊 Listen to this

Debris accumulates at the Sans Souci Parkway Bridge over Solomon Creek on Wednesday as the creek continued to rise.

Solomon Creek is seen flowing high and fast beneath the new Division Street bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE — A rapidly rising Solomon Creek moved Mayor George Brown to declare mandatory evacuations Wednesday evening, sending firefighters and police door-to-door in South Wilkes-Barre asking residents to leave their homes.

That action came as the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the Mid-Atlantic region, with Northeastern Pennsylvania seeing heavy rain for much of Wednesday.

There were signs of hope late Wednesday, as rain tapered off, the creek stayed within its banks and the Susquehanna River seemed not to pose a threat.

Still, reports of closed roads and flooded basements abounded across the region, and in Wilkes-Barre some were, as noted, required to leave.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for the following streets between Solomon’s Creek and Horton Street:

• Waller Street

• Barney Street

• Regent Street

• South Franklin Street.

The announcement of the mandatory evacuation comes along with Brown declaring a state of emergency in the city of Wilkes-Barre.

Other previously declared evacuation areas were still voluntary evacuations as of press time.

Hundreds of people were affected, but how many left could not be determined Wednesday night.

Emergency shelter

The city set up an emergency shelter at GAR Memorial High School gym on high ground on South Grant Street staffed by the American Red Cross.

Brown said the decision was made with his staff after receiving updates from the National Weather Service on the track of the Tropical Storm Ida and the amount of rainfall expected.

The NWS in Binghamton issued a flash flood warning for the area with the potential of Solomon Creek overtopping its wall. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain were forecast for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area and up to 8 inches locally, the NWS said in its 4 p.m. briefing. The rain would taper off between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

“This was put together quickly because the storm has increased the height of Solomon Creek so quickly that we decided we’re going to react to this right away,” Brown said at a press conference around 2 p.m.

By then the floodgates had been installed on all four bridged over the creek that was approximately 3½ feet from the top of the 12 foot high protective walls, said Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney, the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator.

“Again, you don’t have a lot of time to plan these things. It’s flash flooding. Yesterday we were supposed to get 3.73 inches of rain and it went to 5.11 (inches) and now Solomon’s Creek is at 7½ feet,” Delaney told reporters.

How alerts evolved

In Phase One of the alert, the streets were:

• Horton Street between Bertel Lane and Carey Avenue.

• Carlisle Street from Horton Street and Carey Avenue

• Start Street

• Sturdevant Street

• Cedar Street

• Huston Street

• Warren Street.

Shortly after 4 p.m. the city added:

• Covell Street between Division and Andover streets

• The first few houses on Schuler and Andover streets.

Depending on updated weather forecasts and the creek level, the city could go into Phase Two, added Deputy Fire Chief Alan Klapat.

Spread out before him on a table where city officials gathered for the press conference at CrisNics Irish pub on Barney Street, a short walk from the creek, Klapat referred to a map of the city.

“We’re looking at the flood-prone areas and, based on the maps, which areas are more prone to flood than others, and we will include those streets in Phase II,” Klapat said.

Delaney followed up saying the city was not acting alone in the emergency planning. Hanover Township and Luzerne County partnered with Wilkes-Barre. The Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency provided an (geographic information system) overlay of where the water would go if the Solomon Creek was was breached, Delaney said.

Some stayed put

From behind their house on Carlisle Street a couple, who declined to give their names, watched the muddy water of the creek rush past.

They were staying put for now, the woman said.

“We’re scared to leave our stuff,” said her husband.

They’ve lived on the street for four years and have three children and two dogs.

On Warren Street Lee Klemash spoke to her neighbor who was considering leaving. Klemash said she’s worked with the American Red Cross in emergency situations and ran through a list of things the neighbor should do if she evacuates.

Take photos of everything in the house with your cell phone, take your prescriptions and valuables, Klemash told her.

The neighbor worried about flooding and losing a new washer and dryer in her basement, but Klemash said, “The thing of it is, you are more important.”

Klemash wasn’t leaving, however. “I’ll stay put until someone says get out,” she said.

Where Klemash and the neighbors lived would be included in the city’s plans to build new infrastructure along the creek with some of the $37.1 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, Brown said.

“The area we’re looking at is across the creek from the work that was done a few years ago,” Brown said, referring the new wall built along Brook Street and a pumping station near Vulcan Street.

The city also planned to direct federal funds for work along Laurel Run in the Parsons section and Mill Creek in Miners Mills neighborhood.

Work that started Monday to repair a collapsed section of the Laurel Run wall was halted because of the rain. The contractor built a coffer dam of concrete barriers and sandbags around the area where the wall was cleared to prevent high waters from washing away the exposed dirt and rocks.

People stood under umbrellas on the Govier Street foot bridge watching the fast moving water of Laurel Run. From her porch nearby on Kresge Street, Melissa Davis kept on eye on the water level, using one of the two metal lids covering discharge pipes under the bridge as her guide.

The water was not touching the lid a half hour ago, Davis said. “Now it’s almost half way covering it,” Davis said.

Fire Chief Delaney stressed the city’s preparations changed as the storm hit.

“Our surveillance on this storm started two days ago and we followed it. But we don’t write the rules. Mother nature does and we’ve just adapted to what we’ve been presented with,” Delaney said.

The storm tracked farther north than what was originally forecast and brought with it heavier than expected rainfall, he said.

“So when this last band of heavy rain was going through that was part of the decision making process for this evacuation,” Delaney said.

Countywide issues

Wilkes-Barre was far from the only area affected.

Rising waters led to roads being flooded and closed in many parts of the county. Some of those discussed by officials were:

• Spencer Road in Hanover Township had minimal passage due to a pond overflowing crossing the road. Emergency personnel are at the scene.

• Orange Road, near Lake Louise, in the Back Mountain in Franklin Township (near the Wyoming County line) had minimal passage because of water crossing the roadway. Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

• PennDOT set up road closed signs on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township.