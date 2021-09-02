🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The dedication ceremony of the new scoreboard in memory of former Coach Dan Distasio has been postponed until Sept. 17, due to electrical issues at the football field.

Distasio died in 2006 at the age of 73.

Dan Distasio, son of the late coach, said funds that were donated for the scoreboard were raised through the Daniel Distasio Memorial Golf Tournament, which was held for 13 years in honor of Coach Distasio.

“The funds were utilized to award scholarships to deserving students at Nanticoke and Crestwood,” Distasio said. “Over the years, in excess of $60,000 was awarded in scholarships. It was then decided that the remaining funds would be donated to Nanticoke in his memory.”

After discussions with school officials, Distasio said it was determined that the school was in need of an upgrade of the scoreboard and the funds were donated to the school.

“Although the ultimate decision on the donation was made by our family, it is important to understand that the donation was only made possible through the generosity, efforts and support of our many friends throughout the years,” Distasio said. “Without the support of so many, the donation would not have been possible.”

Distasio’s family wanted to clarify the donation process.

Coach Distasio served two years in the Navy and two years in the Marines. After attaining his bachelor’s degree from King’s College, he continued on to earn his master’s degree equivalency.

Distasio was a teacher for 33 years at Nanticoke High School and was a former football coach for 12 years. He also coached girls volleyball, track and Wilkes linebackers.

Distasio graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1950, where he played quarterback on the football team and he played basketball.