WILKES-BARRE — Michael Holloway is a Wilkes-Barre native, a U.S. Army veteran and, now, the latest winner of the TL Cares give-away program; he stopped by the paper this week to pick up his winnings.

Holloway, 62, said he was shocked when two employees from the Times Leader stopped by his home last week to let them know he had won the $1,000. Holloway was selected randomly out of the pool of subscribers to the paper.

“It couldn’t come at a better time,” he said.

Now, Holloway said his plans for what to do with the cash are simple: take care of some bills and paying for some repairs to his vehicle.

“I have an old car,” he said, saying that it’s been giving him some issues lately. While the repairs have been made, he said that the $1,000 will help the dent to his wallet that had been made.

He said he’s been a subscriber to the paper for the better part of a decade, and most enjoys keeping up with business news and national and world events.

Holloway selected the Red Cross as his charity of choice; as part of the TL Cares give-away, the Times Leader also makes a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit organization of the winner’s choice. Holloway said in part that he selected the Red Cross because one never knows when one will need their help.

“I like what they do,” he said. “With this hurricane that hit just now, I know the people from the Red Cross are gonna go down to Louisiana and help out, and that’s a great thing… And if you need blood, and you never know, one day I might need it, something happens to me and they’re there for me? That’s great.

“I like the organization,” he went on.

Holloway said he has been working every day since he was 15, and has lived in Wilkes-Barre his whole life. He spent seven years in the U.S. Army, serving in Europe and around the United States in the years after he graduated high school.

These days, he works with Slocomb Windows.