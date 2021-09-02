🔊 Listen to this

Northbound lane of Sans Souci Parkway at West Saint Marys Road was closed Thursday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Solomon Creek overflowed leaving behind a muddy mess on Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

HANOVER TWP. — Soccer players for Hanover Area Youth Soccer and for the junior varsity high school team will have to find another place to practice as the normally dry Sugar Notch Run topped its banks collapsing the only access road to their fields.

A record rainfall of 5.09 inches was recorded at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Tuesday as other areas received higher amounts.

The normally baron Sugar Notch Run was too much for a culvert under Earth Conservancy Drive at South Main Street in Preston, Hanover Township, collapsing the road leaving behind twisted and damaged four-feet diameter pipes and asphalt. Earth Conservancy Drive leads to a distribution warehouse utilized by Walmart, Hanover Township Recreation Fields and Sugar Notch Hiking Trail.

Crews were on scene Thursday morning to begin replacing and rebuilding the culvert.

Soccer players for HAYS and the high school use the recreation fields for practice and games, including the Hanover Area Mini-Hawks and cheerleaders who utilize Earth Conservancy recreation fields for practice.

Sugar Notch Run flows into Solomon Creek at Ashley Street in Hanover Township, which flooded late Tuesday night forcing a voluntary evacuation of homes in Carey’s Patch in Ashley.

For most of Tuesday, Solomon Creek remained in its banks but wasn’t able to hold hours of continuous heavy rain into the evening.

Ashley Street was closed at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The evacuation route of Carey’s Patch was on West Cemetery Street that ended at the flooded Ashley Street. Another bridge leading into Carey’s Patch has been closed for years.

There were reports of water rescues on Oxford Street when Solomon Creek flooded that part of Hanover Township. At least one house on Oxford Street sustained foundation damage.

Mud covered Oxford Street including Sans Souci Parkway at West Saint Marys Road and Fellows Avenue, which turned into a lake Tuesday by Solomon Creek.

A reported mudslide closed the northbound lane of Route 309 near the tunnel in Hanover Township.

In other areas of the Wyoming Valley, a vehicle became disabled in high water at the Exit 3 off-ramp to the North Cross Valley Expressway in Plains Township.

Nescopeck Creek flooded areas along Hobbie Road in Drums, Butler Township, causing basements to fill up with water in several homes.

Numerous roads in the area remain closed due to flooding, including North Main Street in Jenkins Township near the Pittston By-Pass, an area that normally floods during heavy rain, and Westminister Road in the area of Jumper Road and Bald Mountain Road in Plains Township.