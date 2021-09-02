🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 76 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 843.

The county’s total cases are now at 34,193 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19, cases and 491 deaths; Monroe County has 16,265 cases and 330 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,816 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,308,284.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 20-26, stood at 7.8%.

Vaccination distribution

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.