The rushing water of Solomon Creek left two large logs on the South Franklin Street Bridge.

A Wilkes-Barre firefighter Thursday morning hoses off dirt and mud, left after Solomon Creek receded, from the deck of the Barney Street Bridge.

WILKES-BARRE — The Barney Street Bridge reopened at noon Thursday, a day after its floodgates were installed to protect the South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood from the rain swollen Solomon Creek.

The floodgates were put back in place to serve as bridge walls with the threat of flash flooding lifted and the creek no longer a threat. Residents forced to evacuate were allowed to return home.

Wilkes-Barre firefighters and Department of Public Works employees cleared debris from the bridge deck and hosed off the mud and dirt left after the creek receded. Once Barney Street was done, they moved onto the other three bridges over the creek.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney lauded the teamwork of the various municipal and county departments in responding to the emergency.

“We had a methodical approach to how we did it. And even when we did the evacuations, everything was done methodical with purpose,” Delaney said.

Credit also went to the floodgates, and new concrete walls and pumping station completed last year.

The first floodgates were installed approximately 16 years and the others shortly afterward. Before Wednesday the gates were put into place more than 25 times, Delaney said.

“Last night was the first night, the first time that these gates actually protected this area here. It kept the water out of here. They did the purpose,” Delaney said.

“So we might have installed them 26 times and never had to use them. But we installed them for this storm and they saved the neighborhood,” Delaney said.

