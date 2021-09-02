🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Scott Street Bridge over Laurel Run was closed Thursday afternoon after an inspection.

Mayor George Brown said the Scott Street will be closed between Mill and Oliver streets. All other roads in the area are open only to local traffic.

Brown said the bridge was closed after Wednesday’s storm. The remnants of Tropical Storm Ida drenched the region, causing creeks and streams to rapidly rise and prompting a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service. The warning has been lifted and the high waters have receded.

Brown said the Bridge Division of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation did an inspection and determined that until a more detailed inspection can be completed, the bridge should be closed.

— Times Leader