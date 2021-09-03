🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A Franklin Township man was sentenced to federal prison this week on firearm and drug trafficking offenses.

Bruce Robert Redmond, 32, of Ransome Road, owner of a logging and excavating business in Dallas Township, was indicted by a federal jury in May 2019 on allegations he illegally possessed 58 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition while being a drug user.

Agents with the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at the logging company’s office on Market Street, Kingston, and at Redmond’s residence in April 2019, a day after a dump truck owned by the business flipped on Wilson Road, Larksville.

The indictment alleged Redmond was a user of methamphetamine and provided false information about his drug use on firearm purchase applications.

Agents seized 58 firearms, 6,664 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of methamphetamine from the Kingston business and Redmond’s residence, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Redmond admitted to being an illegal user of a controlled substances, possessing methamphetamine for further distribution and being in possession of firearms while a drug user, Brandler stated in a news release.

U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Redmond on Tuesday to three years, 10 months in federal prison.