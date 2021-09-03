Farmers discuss how recent deluge affected crops

Jolaine Dymond poses by the potatoes at Dymond Farm’s stand. ‘I just hope the pumpkins don’t rot,’ she said Thursday, thinking about all the recent rain.

Lynn Hoagland, at right, said his daughter, Sandra Renno, harvested as many honeydew melons and cantaloupes as possible in advance of the rain.

Albert Broyan, whose son Francis owns Broyan’s Farm in Nescopeck, is shown ready to sell a variety of peppers at the Farmers Market. His grandson, Logan, said Thursday that the heavy rain had flattened cornstalks at the family farm.

Farmer Larry O’Malia quickly harvested 200 dozen ears of sweet corn in advance of Wednesday’s rain. Some of the corn is shown on the table, near the eggplant and potatoes.

Heavy rain can make cornstalks lie down flat.

It can split honeydew and cantaloupe — but watermelons are tougher.

And, if your truck gets stuck in the mud, your tractor probably will give you better traction.

Those are a few of the agricultural facts a city slicker might pick up at the farmers market in Wilkes-Barre, where several farmers were still wondering on Thursday how much damage the 5 or more inches of rain that fell on Wednesday could have caused.

“I can tell you better next week,” said Ray Zimmerman from Zimmerman Farms in Pitman, Schuylkill County. “I’m afraid to see what the tomatoes will be like, because they can just fill up with water and crack and split.”

Lynn Hoagland from Hoagland Farms in Elysburg, Northumberland County, had similar worries.

“The cantaloupe and honeydew, they split and explode,” he said, noting that his daughter, Sandra Renno, hurried to harvest as many of those melons as she could on Tuesday.

While Hoagland also was concerned about his tomatoes, he wasn’t worried about his watermelons.

“They have a nice, thick skin,” he said.

Perhaps the farmer most severely affected by this week’s rain was Plains Township’s Larry O’Malia, who said he and his brother Gary “looked out at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and it was like a big puddle with little islands jutting out.”

“I saw a field of radishes up close, and it was 90 percent ruined,” he said, explaining he was most concerned about low-lying crops such as the cucumbers that people use to make pickles. “They grow on a vine 5 inches from the ground, and we had puddles 4 inches deep.”

“You’ll notice we don’t have tops on the carrots and beets this week,” he said, explaining it’s much quicker to harvest those vegetables if you remove the tops immediately — rather than leaving them on as he usually does, to give customers at the market the choice of keeping the greens.

Speed was important, O’Malia said, noting on Tuesday he quickly filled four bins with sweet corn — and each bin holds 50 dozen ears.

Admitting he was “not super optimistic” O’Malia, who has been working on his family farm along the Susquehanna River for 50 years, since age 12, nevertheless said he was hopeful about crops yet to be harvested.

Not every farm was equally affected by this week’s rain, which meteorologists had identified as the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“Our crops are off the ground,” said Logan Brace, who was selling peaches and nectarines at the Brace’s Orchard stand at the Farmers Market.

“It was tougher getting at them,” said Brace, who is part of the ninth generation of his family to be involved with the orchard. “But we’re OK.”

Harvesting also was hard going at Golomb’s Farm in Plains Township, Harold Golomb Jr. said.

“It’s definitely more difficult with the rain. I had to switch from my truck to the tractor, to get more traction. We did pick quite a bit,” he said, noting that earlier this week he also had to get vegetables ready for the Pittston Farmers Market on Tuesday.

“We picked things early,” said Bill Banta from Rowlands Farm in Falls, one of the many farmers who picked as much as possible on Tuesday rather than Wednesday.

Several farmers said they were hoping for a stretch of sunny weather to dry out soggy fields where too much moisture could lead to decay.

“I just hope the pumpkins don’t rot,” said Jolaine Dymond, who was working at the Dymond Farms stand.

“The worst thing for us was, the rain laid the corn down,” Logan Broyan from Broyan’s Farm in Nescopeck said, drawing a flat line with his arm to show how the cornstalks had been leveled.

With the sun’s help, he said, they stalks might start to rise again. “They wouldn’t be straight, maybe 45 degrees.”

And, Ray Zimmerman said, he was grateful temperatures were cooler rather than hotter after the storm. Higher temperatures can foster plant diseases, he said, and could lead to his beans and peppers rotting.

The crops need both sun and water, Lynn Hoagland said. “But not too much at once.”