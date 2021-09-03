Home News Local Flood Photo & Video Gallery NewsLocalPhoto Galleries Flood Photo & Video Gallery By Times Leader - September 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Wilkes-Barre firefighters pushed one of the floodgates on the Barney Street Bridge back into place Thursday and the roadway was later reopened to traffic. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. Flood Gallery 9/21 1 of 23 Rushing water Wilkes-Barre’s Laurel Run flattened concrete barriers put in place to protect the area where a stone wall collapsed and was cleared away to make ready for a new wall. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader A section of the stone wall along Laurel Run collapsed behind a house on Mitchell Street in Wilkes-Barre. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader Heavy rains from Wednesday’s storm flooded Hollenback Golf Course in Wilkes-Barre. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader The rushing water of Solomon Creek left two large logs on the South Franklin Street Bridge. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader A Wilkes-Barre firefighter Thursday morning hoses off dirt and mud, left after Solomon Creek receded, from the deck of the Barney Street Bridge. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader Wilkes-Barre firefighters pushed one of the floodgates on the Barney Street Bridge back into place Thursday and the roadway was later reopened to traffic. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader The northbound lane of Sans Souci Parkway at West Saint Marys Road was closed Thursday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader Solomon Creek left behind a muddy mess on Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, as seen on Thursday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader Earth Conservancy Drive in Preston, Hanover Township, collapsed above Sugar Notch Run during Wednesday’s storm. It is seen here on Thursday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader Debris accumulates at the Sans Souci Parkway Bridge over Solomon Creek on Wednesday as the creek continued to rise. Ed Lewis | Times Leader Solomon Creek nearing the 8 feet level near Waller Street in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday afternoon. Ed Lewis | Times Leader Debris at the Sans Souci Parkway Bridge over Solomon Creek on Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader Hanover Township Fire/Police directing traffic at West Saint Marys Road and Sans Souci Parkway due to flooding Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader A low lying area of Ashley Street in Hanover Township was flooded by Solomon Creek and storm water runoff from a farm field Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader Standing water has led to closures along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township. Ed Lewis | Times Leader Solomon Creek is seen flowing high and fast beneath the new Division Street bridge on Wednesday afternoon. Ed Lewis | Times Leader Standing water has led to closures along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township. Ed Lewis | Times Leader The floodgates were installed on the Barney Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning, the last of the four bridges over Solomon Creek to be closed to traffic as the city took precautions for the possibility of flash flooding due to the heavy rainfall forecast from Tropical Storm Ida. Weather Wilkes-Barre broken clouds enter location 66.4 ° F 69.9 ° 62.7 ° 73 % 0.3mph 63 % Fri 68 ° Sat 75 ° Sun 67 ° Mon 78 ° Tue 78 °