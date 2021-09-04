🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Labor Day holiday Monday will affect curbside pickup in the city and City Hall will be closed as well.

There will be no garbage, paper and cardboard recycling or yard waste collections for the scheduled areas of South Wilkes-Barre 1 and Downtown. Pickup will be on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the Department of Public Works will return to regular hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Yard waste pickup for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week was delayed because DPW responded to the storm. Residents with those pickup dates are asked to leave their yard waste out for collection.