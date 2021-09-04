🔊 Listen to this

The receding of the water level in Laurel Run revealed a hole in the Depression-era stone wall of the Scott Street bridge at the intersection with Mineral Street. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the bridge and said divers will inspect it this weekend.

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation expects to know more about the closed Scott Street bridge after divers get a close look at this weekend.

The bridge over Laurel Run was shut down to vehicular and pedestrian traffic Thursday afternoon following a inspection prompted by the high and fast moving water caused by rains Wednesday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida.

Scott Street between Mill and Oliver streets in the Parsons section of the city also was closed as a result. The roadway remains open to local traffic only.

PennDOT District 4-0 spokeswoman Jessica Ruddy said the decision to close the bridge was made out of an abundance of caution and a more detailed inspection was scheduled.

“Sunday the divers are going to assess the bridge,” Ruddy said Friday.

PennDOT will know more after the assessment, Ruddy said.

With the receding of Laurel Run a hole was visible in the stone wall under the bridge at the intersection of Scott and Mineral streets. Stones in the wall that acts as a channel were dislodged and fell into the creek bed.

Farther downstream, a contractor had already began work on a project to reconstruct a section of the wall that also crumbled into the creek bed.

The wall dates back to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and the Works Progress Administration, created in 1935 during the Depression to employ people in public works and infrastructure projects locally and nationally.

This year, in an effort to deliver financial aid to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Wilkes-Barre received a share of $37.1 million and Mayor George Brown said some of the funding will be used to repair the walls for Laurel Run, Mill and Solomon creeks.