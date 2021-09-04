🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was found naked hiding inside an apartment after initiating a pursuit early Friday morning.

City police allege David T. Skrip, 43, of Scott Street, ran into an apartment at Mayflower Crossing where he was found naked in a bedroom after failing to stop for a police officer at about 1:15 a.m.

Skrip told police he fled because his driver’s license was suspended due to an alcohol offense, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer spotted a Honda Civic traveling on Coal Street without headlights. When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the Honda, identified as Skrip, sped away.

Police in the complaint say Skrip initiated a pursuit, failing to obey stop signs and traffic signals while turning onto New Hill, Hazle, Stanton, South Empire, South and South Meade streets.

Skrip allegedly drove the wrong direction on one-way South Meade Street.

When he turned onto South Empire Street, Skrip abandoned the vehicle and ran into a wooded area across from the Mayflower Crossings apartment complex.

Police set up a perimeter with assistance from police in Wilkes-Barre Township and a canine unit in Pittston Township. The canine picked up a scent but officers were unable to locate Skrip.

As officers left the area, one officer who remained at the scene spotted Skrip sprinting from one end of the apartment complex into 565 Mayflower Crossings, the complaint says.

Officers knocked on the door and got no response.

After 30 minutes outside the apartment, a woman opened the door claiming she was sleeping. She permitted officers inside where Skrip was found naked in a bedroom, the complaint says.

Police said Skrip had scratches on his legs, arms and hands. Skrip dressed himself with wet clothes he had taken off after being advised he would be arrested nude if he did not clothe himself.

A smoking device packed with a green leafy substance was allegedly found in the pocket of his shorts, the complaint says.

Skrip allegedly told police he fled in his vehicle because his driver’s license was suspended.

Skrip was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and seven traffic offenses. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.