🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A Hanover Township woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison on a drug trafficking offense.

Danielle Moore, 36, was sentenced to 127 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani for her involvement in a conspiracy that distributed more than 1,000 grams of heroin and other illegal drugs in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties.

Moore and her husband, Hakim Wilburn, 51, were arrested when agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and police in Hanover Township and Wilkes-Barre executed search warrants at a residence on Boland Avenue, Hanover Township, and other properties they owned on Aug. 15, 2018.

According to a federal indictment against Moore and Wilburn, they were accused of trafficking more than one kilogram of heroin and an unspecified amount of cocaine from June 2015 to August 2018.

One kilogram is equivalent to 2.2 pounds that can produce more than 50,000 heroin packets.

The indictment alleged Moore, Wilburn and other unnamed co-conspirators used the Boland Avenue residence and other homes in Luzerne County for the purpose of storage and distribution of heroin and cocaine.

Moore also admitted she possessed firearms in connection with her drug trafficking activities, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Wilburn pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to distribute heroin and was sentenced in December 2020 to 198 months in federal prison.

Federal agents also seized approximately $100,000 in cash from Moore and Wilburn, including multiple Rolex watches, vehicles and four firearms.