WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 87 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 845.

The county’s total cases are now at 34,368 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,693 cases and 491 deaths; Monroe County has 16,414 cases and 332 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,438 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,316,505.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 20-26, stood at 7.8%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Sept. 2:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 66.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 12,239,564 total vaccine doses as of Friday, Sept. 3.

• 5,992,224 people are fully vaccinated; with 17,624 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.