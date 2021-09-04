🔊 Listen to this

A “car guy” through and through, Chet Danowski is no stranger to winning awards for his collection of classic cars, a garage that would make any auto buff swoon.

But when his most prized car, a 1973 Dodge Charger he’s owned for over 20 years, won in the Best Modified Car category in this year’s Times Leader Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest, he was caught a bit by surprise.

“I didn’t even know I was entered,” said Danowski, a Berwick native. “My daughter put the car into the contest for me.”

The love of cars clearly runs in the Danowski family; while Chet’s daughter was the one that entered the Charger into the Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest, his son works alongside him with the family plumbing and heating business, and was involved in the restoration of the Charger to its current glory.

“Me and my son took the car down to the bare metal,” Danowski said. “We took the whole thing apart.”

Danowski bought the Charger in 2000 down in Carlisle, initially not as a show car but just as his regular ride.

After a few years, the decision was made to restore the Charger to its original condition, and transition the car from a road car to a show car.

The show scene is where Danowski and the Charger have thrived, racking up award after award over the years.

“The car won 37 trophies in just one year,” Danowski said proudly. “I take it down to Carlisle, down to Philly too, and I try to do the shows around here.”

The ‘73 isn’t the only Charger in Danowski’s garage, however; he’s currently putting the finishing touches on a ‘69 Charger, as well.

Danowski’s stable of cars has won him a number of accolades, but it’s also helped foster the bond between Danowski and his son, his restoration partner.

Danowski also noted that his grandson might be following in the family footsteps.

“My grandson has his eye on the old Barracudas,” he said. “I hope we could pass along our love of cars to him to keep interest in the classics alive.”

Through the years, Danowski has observed that the attendance numbers of the car shows he attends has been dwindling. Of course, COVID-19 had a hand in that last year (Danowski said he only got to four or five shows all of last year), but the interest in classic cars may be waning.

“No one appreciates the classics anymore,” Danowski said. “Hopefully one day they’ll make a comeback.”

The Charger may not be making the rounds at shows as much as it did in year’s past; Danowski’s been dealing with some health issues as of late.

But the ‘73 Charger has already brought home its fair share of hardware, and here’s one more with a win in the Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest.

According to Danowski, the Charger made its first appearance in the pages of the Times Leader almost 15 years ago.

In another 15 years, it may pop in again because Danowski made it clear what his future plans for the car are:

“I will never sell.”