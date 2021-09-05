🔊 Listen to this

Hillside Farms Farm Manager Troy Pensak feeds grain to Penelope, a brown Swiss cow who is the leader of the herd.

A group of students observe the active milking cows in the barn at Hillside Farms as Farm Manager Troy Pensak explains.

KINGSTON TWP. — As you walk through the field, you hear several loud “moos” from this group of “retirees.”

Careful to avoid the cow manure as you approach the dozen or so residents, you can almost feel the contentment of these retired cows who have literally been put out to pasture.

That is not to disparage who they are — Blue, Eight Ball, Moose, are a few names — cows, indeed, who have finished their milking years and as a reward for their dedicated service, they are now basking in retirement. It’s a much better option than sending them off to the slaughterhouse.

“We’re never going to do that,” said Chet Mozloom, executive director at The Lands at Hillside Farms. “Each of these cows worked for us and produced quality milk for years. We could never watch them go off to slaughter. Each is one of ours. They worked for us. We’ve developed relationships over the years.”

Crazy? No. Humane? Yes. But there is more to this story.

Mozloom explained.

“In short, if the cows are rotationally grazed on depleted weedy soils, their manure and urine help to regenerate biodiversity and nutrients, while helping to lock more carbon into the soil,” he said. “The grazing has to be done in a way that results in deep roots. The deeper the roots the better.”

Mozloom said when the cow clips off the top of the plant it responds by regrowing. He said photosynthesis utilizes carbon dioxide. The carbon becomes a component of plant carbohydrates. The carbohydrates are utilized by the plants and by fungi around the plants roots.

“While the fungi benefit, so do the plants as the fungi are able to make the uptake of water and nutrients more efficient for the plants,” Mozloom said. “It is symbiotic. If the plant-carbon-fungi relationship is ‘fire,’ properly managed ruminants are gasoline. In the end, the soil becomes more fertile, plant growth is intensified, carbon is sequestered to the soil at a higher rate, more rain water is retained and there is a greater diversity of life.”

Mozloom said if the cattle are not managed properly, for example, they are permitted to graze the same acre day after day until it is a dirt patch, the impact is erosion and more carbon in the air.

“We are mimicking, in the best way possible, the natural movement of ruminants, such as buffalo,” he said.

OK, so that is the natural benefit of retiring the cows, rather than sending them off, as Mozloom said, “to become dog food.” There is undoubtedly a real connection at Hillside Farms between the humans working there and the animals. Mozloom will tell you that this humane approach plays a major part in producing better milk.

Contented cows equals quality dairy products, if you will.

Mozloom and Farm Manager Troy Pensak will tell you that better feed and less stress on the cows makes for a higher quality milk. Hillside’s cows are not pressured to produce a determined quota of milk. The results might mean a slightly higher price per gallon at Hillside, but Mozloom is quick to tell you that their milk is much better tasting.

“Our targets are a lot lower than those big dairy farms,” he said, noting that Hillside has about 50 cows milking right now. “We don’t want to burn our cows out. If one of our cows doesn’t provide a lot of milk, it doesn’t matter.”

Pensak, 22, grew up on a farm. He knows his way around cows — you won’t see him mistreating a cow. He even knows most of their names and he talks to them while he draws their milk.

Hillside’s cows occupy a recently built barn, where they come and go as they please. They enjoy grazing in the field above the barn and Pensak says they seemingly know when it’s time to go to the barn to be milked.

“They actually come in from the field to be milked,” Pensak said. “I know what they like. I give them extra grain sometimes — I call it cow candy. And I’m patient with them.We never abuse a cow.”

Mozloom quipped, “Troy is like part of the herd.”

It was a sincere compliment.

“Troy is so integrated with the herd,” Mozloom said. “He knows their personalities. He knows what each cow produces.”

In 2020, “Cookie” — a longtime resident at Hillside and a favorite with visitors, died. Mozloom said Cookie was the “mother figure” for the herd. Cookie served as the inspiration for the Hillside cow retirement program, which has become a functuonal and needed part of the Hillside farm.

Suzanne Kapral, Director of Development/Marketing at Hillside, talked about how the cows and other animals are used as educational tools for students that visit the farm.

Kapral said The Lands at Hillside Farms offers several farm-based experiential education programs for K-12 students. She said the dairy herd, calves, chickens, donkeys, goats, sheep, and horses serve as “co-educators” in areas related to science, biology, ecology, animal husbandry, animal welfare, and sustainable farming. All programs meet or exceed Pennsylvania educational standards.

Kapral said the farm plays a critical role in Hillside’s Children’s Grief Camp, which provides farm-based activities, animal assisted interventions, grief education, and professional counseling to children who have experienced trauma. In 2022, Children’s Grief Camp will reach a decade of trauma-focused services.

The farm also serves as a research site for higher education. University students travel throughout the 412-acre property to collect various samples of soil, water, and plants to track potential environmental concerns as well as victories.

“Our goal is to make the lessons and experiences stick long after the students have left the farm so in turn can teach by example,” Kapral said.

A small group of students from the Riverside/Moosic/Taylor area, ages 3 to 7, stopped by for a scheduled tour of the farm and they were excited to walk through the cow barn and see “the girls.”

The children were very impressed with the cows, especially “Penelope,” a large brown Swiss cow who, Pensak said, is the leader of the herd.

Mozloom has a deep appreciation and affection for the cows. He enjoys walking among them and petting them and talking to them.

Mozloom is quick to talk about Hillside’s milk and butter fat and how much better tasting the skim milk is than other brands. And he’s quick to credit his contented herd of cows.

“They are our workers,” he said. “I could never watch one of our girls go off to slaughter. We decided there should be a purpose to it all. So we retire them to our rejuvenating farm area. The cows are happy and we are improving our land. We’re proud to be able to keep our retired workers.”